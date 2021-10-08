LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Ward 5 community forum will be held at Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 14.
An information and resource fair will begin at 5 p.m. in the lobby, and the community forum will begin at 6 p.m. on the second floor.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available on a walk-in basis in the NOW Café from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear will be joined by directors and staff of various city departments who will give presentations and answer questions.
Among the topics to be discussed are The Hundred Plan in Action, Legacy Park, parks and recreation opportunities and plans, the Homeless Courtyard and Respite Center now under construction, economic recovery and redevelopment efforts, Ward 5 Works, public safety, road construction updates and more.
The public is invited to attend the event in person or virtually by watching live at kclv.tv. To attend in person, RSVP here.
Those attending in person are required to wear a face covering in the building. Parking is available in the adjacent City Hall Parking garage at 500 S. Main Street.
