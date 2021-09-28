LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas’ Historic Westside will be the first neighborhood in the city to have a community-based farming facility.
The fresh food growing operation will be located within James Gay Park and should be up and running by early in 2022. The aim is to tackle food insecurity rates in the neighborhood while addressing unemployment and building community wealth.
The Historic Westside community has consistently struggled with reliable access to healthy food. People who live in that area of the city experience 25.5% food insecurity, which is the highest in the valley, according to a news release.
Funding for the farming facility was provided by a $500,000 donation by MGM Resorts International Operations, Inc. to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.
"This investment by MGM in the Historic Westside demonstrates the company’s commitment to our community, and to addressing long-standing challenges unique to this neighborhood by investing in creative solutions,” Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear said in a statement. "The legacy this will have will shape not only the Historic Westside in a positive way, but has the potential to be a model that can be replicated citywide, and across the country."
Funding will be used to purchase two 40-foot shipping containers to be used as the farming facilities. The containers are climate-controlled and can operate year-round. The systems can grow lettuce, leafy greens, herbs, berries, vegetables and flowers.
Once the container operations are launched, their first harvestable crops will be ready within eight weeks.
All revenues generated would be reinvested to the growing operations and supporting facilities in the Historic Westside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.