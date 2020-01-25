LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County Parks and Recreation gave back to the community and provided a neighborhood baby shower for families in need.
Expecting families near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn lined up at the Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center Saturday Jan. 25 to participate in a baby shower party.
The neighborhood baby shower gave families job resources, baby supplies, and lunch.
Many families in this Southeast neighborhood struggle to keep a roof over their heads, so this act of kindness by the county's parks and rec department goes a long way to keep these families afloat.
Desiree Sandoval attended today's neighborhood baby shower and said she's grateful for this event.
"It helped me and my baby, my daughter...I can get her books and toys that I wouldn't be able to afford, so I think that was very helpful and very important to me", said Sandoval.
The Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center offers a neighborhood pantry every fourth Thursday of the month, and provides food for families on hard times.
