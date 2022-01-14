LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A locally-owned emergency service company is hosting a one-day job fair on Jan. 20 with new hiring incentives.
Community Ambulance is offering up to $10,000 in bonuses to fill part-time and full-time positions to meet the increased demand on services, as well as special event coverage for Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders, EDC and MGM Resorts, 911 services and ongoing COVID vaccination and testing efforts.
The company is looking to hire several different positions, including:
- Paramedic
- Paramedic CCT
- EMT
- AEMT
- Dispatcher
- Special Events Technician
- Special Events Ambassador
As an incentive to fast-track interest, Community Ambulance is a bonus up to $10,000 on select roles, until staffing reaches appropriate levels.
According to the company, perks include:
- 3-day work week
- paid time off (including birthday)
- shift differential incentives
- world-class event staffing
- housing relocation assistance
The job fair will be held Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the company's headquarters located at 91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120 Henderson, NV 89074.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event and then RSVP to ckaufman@communityambulance.com for scheduling an interview timeslot. Interviews will be done onsite and offers will be extended on the same day. Those hired will start immediately.
