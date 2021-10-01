LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The team at Community Ambulance is still healing, and will likely continue to heal for the rest of their lives following the 1 October shooting.
21 members of Community Ambulance were at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
"We had employees that stayed. They had every opportunity to flee with everyone else that fled to get out of dangers way, but instead they stayed," senior director Glen Simpson said.
Simpson said some of the 21 team members at the festival have moved on to other hospitals or departments, but they still keep in touch to help heal.
"Maybe make them smile today, maybe make them feel a little bit better today, and to remind them that they’re important to this city, they’re important to us, they’re important to everyone, and I think that that’s what 1 October has really become for us," Simpson said.
Community Ambulance pulled strength from the City of Las Vegas. Simpson described the unity throughout the city in the days following the tragedy.
"We’ve been rocked by tragedy, but that Vegas strong mantra that lives on the back of every single one of our ambulance still rings true today. This company’s Vegas strong. This city’s Vegas strong. And together we’re better because of it. "
As first responders, Simpson said his team tries to spread that strength, knowing the rest of the city is still healing, too.
"We’re dealing with people at their lowest of their lows, and if we have an opportunity to make them smile, or an opportunity to make them feel comforted, that’s what we’re all about, and I think that’s what 1 October is now all about," Simpson said.
