LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Community Ambulance employees were identified as the victims of a shooting over the weekend.
Ryan Nelson, 23, of Henderson, died Saturday night, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of West Wigwam Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard on Nov. 10.
Police said a second victim, identified as Eric Thyr and Nelson's cousin, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Community Ambulance confirmed Nelson and Thyr's employment with the company.
The victims' families have launched GoFundMe accounts to help offset the cost of funeral expenses and hospital treatments.
Check back for updates.
