LAS VEGAS (FOX 5)-- Days before the two-year anniversary of One October, Governor Steve Sisolak and the Clark County Commission announced the creation of a committee to spearhead the planning of a memorial for the tragedy.
The One October Memorial Committee is comprised of the following members:
Karessa Royce, One October Survivor
Mynda Smith, Family Member of One October Victim
Tennille Pereira, Director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
Andrew Walsh, First Responder
Rebecca Holden, Vice-Chair, Clark County Arts Committee
Dr. Robert Fielden, Member, Clark County Arts Committee
Harold Bradford, At-Large Member, Clark County Arts Committee
The creation of the committee is subject to approval by the Clark County Commission at their Oct. 2 meeting. Funding and any memorial plans will be subject to public hearings and county approval.
"There's 58 families. They're longing for something their loved ones can be remembered by," said Mynda Smith, whose sister Neysa Tonks, 46, was killed in the shooting. She also created the Vegas Strong Day movement to spearhead acts of kindness on Oct. 1.
She said numerous loved ones and survivors hope for a site close to or at the Route 91 Festival location.
"They need somewhere to heal and honor the 58-- hopefully near the site of route 91," said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.