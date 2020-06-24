LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A committee that was trying to recall Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman gained zero signatures, according to a letter addressed to City Clerk LuAnn Holmes.
Doug Polk, a member of the recall committee said that not enough signatures were collected during the time period of May 6 through June 20.
Any signatures presented at the 90-day mark, with a date before June 21 would not be considered valid, the letter stated.
Polk's committee didn't receive ,contribute, or expense more than $100 during the 45 day period of signature collecting.
The letter requested the City Clerk's office to contact Mr. Polk if there was any questions.
(1) comment
This chick is a nutcase!
