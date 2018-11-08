LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced it was accepting applicants from anyone interested in serving on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors.
According to a statement from the county, The County Commissioners will be filling one seat for the nine-member stadium board by December. Anyone interested in applying is advised to look over the residency and experience requirements for the position.
The county said the appointment is a four-year term that will run from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1 2023.
The application is available through the county's website.
All applications must be sent in no later than Dec. 6, the county said. The County Commission will review the applications and make an appointment during their Dec. 18 meeting.
Applications and any supporting documents can be emailed to Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or sent in the mail to 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.