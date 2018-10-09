LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - In a 4-3 vote, the Las Vegas planning commission voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would ban short-term rentals like Airbnb.
With the planning commission’s approval, the proposed ban will go before the city council for consideration.
Las Vegas is the only jurisdiction in Clark County that allows short-term rentals with the correct permits. The proposed ordinance brought more than 100 homeowners on both sides of the proposal to the commission’s Tuesday night meeting.
“We need more regulation,” homeowner Chris Jones said. “There are a lot of illegal operators who are just letting people come in to their home on the weekends and it doesn’t go well a lot of the times.”
By contrast, homeowner Heather Wyatt said she bought a home in Las Vegas to take advantage the short-term rental opportunity.
“It’s just ludicrous to put a ban on this because of a few bad apples,” Wyatt said. “(Renting this home) is a job and (the city) came into my house and fired me.”
According to a city spokesperson, 182 property owners have the proper licenses to operate short-term rentals. Those property owners would not be impacted by the proposed ban, and would be grandfathered in.
Airbnb called the proposed ban a threat to the city’s local economy.
“A ban on short-term rentals would devastate Las Vegas families who depend on home sharing to afford to stay in their homes and hurt local businesses that benefit from Airbnb guest spending,” Airbnb spokesperson Laura Rillos wrote. “Airbnb is committed to working with the City to find common sense solutions to protect neighborhood quality and increase permitting compliance, while allowing our hosts to share their homes to make ends meet.”
City council meets on Oct. 17, but it's unclear whether the short-term rentals ordinance will be on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.