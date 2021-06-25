LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public comments made about critical race theory created a fiery conversation at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.
"I don’t know a Black student who doesn’t know about Tuskegee ... I don’t know a Hispanic student who doesn’t know about migrant rights. You can laugh all you want. This is history," one woman said. "They know it, they know we know it, and they sit in our classroom and they wait to see if we’re going to teach it and when they don’t, you know what they do? They tune out."
"Black kids sitting in my room know what's up. The only people who don't are the white kids," she said.
Community members began arguing with the woman and each other. Eventually the meeting was paused for about 10 minutes.
Parts of Thursday’s agenda included an update on the development of an anti-racism policy.
Twenty-five individuals will serve on the formal external taskforce.
Part of the criteria for external task force participation includes:
- Equitable, inclusive and diverse representation
- Experience and expertise
- Community involvement and impact
The public can follow the progress of the work of the proposed policy online at: ccsd.net/district/antiracism-taskforce.
