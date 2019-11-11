Comedian Tiffany Haddish is bringing her live comedy show to Las Vegas.
Haddish will perform at the Park Theater at Park MGM on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The performance is expected to begin at 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Tickets ranging in price from $49 to $149.50, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
With multiple high-profile projects and buzzworthy appearances to her name, Haddish has quickly established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers, according to a news release.
Haddish is perhaps best known for her breakout role in the smash comedy “Girls Trip,” where she appeared as the scene-stealing “Dina” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.