LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The start of a new school year is right around the corner for more than 300,000 students in Southern Nevada, but in a time of unique adversity, not every teacher is going back.
School starts August 9. As of July 26, the Clark County School District has 656 open teacher positions currently posted on their website.
"We just got out of ... probably one of the toughest school years ever," said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher with CCSD.
Facing yet another school year without enough teachers, members of the CCSD educator community said they have concerns about class sizes.
"At other schools, I'm seeing reports that teachers can already view their classes, and the class sizes are large," said Vicki Kreidel, a CCSD teacher and president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada.
Some teachers said the vacancies can be attributed to the unprecedented challenges in the profession amid the pandemic.
If masks and health protocols, delta variant fears and readjustments to teaching styles isn't enough, new this year is a grading policy reform, where teachers must allow late work and redone tests to meet every child where they are.
Kreidel said she already has experience with the mastery-based concept, but she's one of the lucky few.
"For other people who aren't familiar, it's just one more thing on this piling plate, and underneath all of this, we're just trying to stay alive," Kreidel said.
The district recently changed their health insurance, which she said has been inconvenient and stressful, and could be affecting teacher retention.
Nigro said she's finding that educators are "very frustrated right now."
"They're leaving because they're like, 'I didn't feel supported during this time,' when they were like, 'I'm trying to navigate this pandemic and give our students the best education.'"
The CCSD job site shows vacancies ranging from middle school English teachers to special education teachers and elementary school teachers.
Kreidel expects the number of postings to soon grow. "There's some teachers who've told me they were leaving who are still, haven't found something else. They're trying to find other jobs where they can still earn PERS."
PERS is the Public Employees' Retirement System of Nevada. For example, a teacher earning PERS may be able to transfer their retirement plan to a state or county job, said Kreidel.
"Look at the job market, it's opening up right now and there's a lot of jobs available ... So once they do, they'll just leave," Kreidel said.
With rising housing costs, Kreidel said other higher-paying jobs might be more tempting right now.
Both teachers expressed concerns about a drying pipeline of new teachers.
"When we've hired in the past, our new hire orientation that CCEA puts on, we actually have a ton of people," Nigro said. "This year it was quite small, because there wasn't that many hires in the district."
Consequences of a worsening teacher shortage could mean more long-term substitute teachers who often aren't trained to manage a class long-term.
"That's a huge problem, not having licensed educators with our kids," Nigro said.
Kreidel said she's hoping the district will use some of the Nevada education funding from the American Rescue Plan toward retaining teachers.
"I did mention it to Dr. Jara during a town hall, and he said, 'That's a good idea!' but then I didn't hear anything else. Now it is possible that it's being negotiated, but I haven't heard a word about it," Kreidel said.
Both teachers said they haven't received hazard pay, or any type of bonus, for sticking around during the pandemic.
"Hey, you know, it wouldn't be a bad idea on the district's behalf, because if they're losing teachers," Nigro said. "It might be something to look into."
FOX5 reached out to CCSD on Monday regarding the teacher shortage, but they declined to provide comment.
