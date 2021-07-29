LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the past couple of weeks, 2,000 Air Force pilots have been training for real life combat at Nellis Air Force Base.
Young pilots from 17 states are going through Red Flag training. It's a high-intensity combat simulation that prepares them for real life situations. This year's participants are battling against a hypothetical Chinese threat.
Air Force officials says participants are much better prepared for real life combat following the training.
"They're getting shot by air aggressors, simulated of course. In the air, they're getting shot by surface-to-air missiles from the ground. They're being com-jammed, they have EA jamming. There are just so many things that are going on that really creates some challenges they've never seen," said LTC. Tyler Stef.
Nellis officials thanked nearby residents affected by the noise of training. Red Flag is scheduled to end of August 6.
