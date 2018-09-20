LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Community and school leaders came together Thursday night to learn about a new approach to school safety.
A father shared a program for students inspired by his daughter who was killed in the Columbine school shooting.
"People are coming together with a passion. People are coming together brainstorming what we're going to do next. We're coming with full support of our school district to bring the solutions that we hear today and say 'Here's something that our community wants to and is available to help with," Pastor Troy Martinez said.
Martinez is the founder of 10,000 Kids and part of the mayor's faith initiative. He hosted a forum at Las Vegas City Hall Thursday focused on school safety.
Community, school and faith leaders heard from Darrell Scott. His daughter Rachel was a columbine victim, and since, "Rachel's Challenge" has inspired millions of students.
"We don't focus on making a school a harder target. We don't focus on gun control, other people do that and do it effectively. But what we do, is focus on reaching the heart of the kids. If you can create a desire in them to want to do some things positive instead of negative, then you've prevented a lot of problems," Scott said.
Martinez said the program that promotes character education and encourages students to be kind to others and set goals is a message more valley students need to hear.
"One of the things we have come to realize is that the students themselves have to be part of the solution and this program involves the students themselves," he said.
Scott said his program has helped prevent seven school shootings and hundreds of suicides.
He said he believes schools will become safer when communities work together.
"If our leaders could really encourage all aspects of our community, the corporate community, faith community, educational community, just across the board, we could solve our problems very shortly, but we need to work together," Scott said.
