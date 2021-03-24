LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Colorado resident won $50,343 while playing bingo at an off-Strip casino on her birthday on Tuesday.
The Coloradoan, Emma, won on the 34th number called while playing Charlie's Double Progressing at 7 p.m. at Arizona Charlies on South Decatur in the west valley.
