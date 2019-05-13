LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An accident involving a Clark County School District bus was causing minor traffic delays Monday morning at North Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.
A school bus with no students on board was stopped at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a sedan, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The male driver of the sedan fled on foot, Metro said. No one was transported to the hospital.
Lane restrictions are expected to be in place for about the next hour while scene is investigated and vehicles are removed.
