LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Boulevard South remained closed from East Robindale Road to one block south following a crash involving a semi truck early Tuesday.
The collision happened about 3:14 a.m. and involved the semi and a Ford Mustang going north on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Mustang hit the side of the semi, which was making a right turn from Robindale.
The crash was not fatal, Metro said. Two occupants were taken to a hospital, one of them in critical condition. The condition of the other person was unknown.
The westbound lanes of Robindale were closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to one block east.
Metro advised travelers to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays until about 9 or 10 a.m. while the scene is being investigated.
