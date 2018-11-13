LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada announced two upcoming financial aid workshops to help students navigate through the process of obtaining grants or loans.
"The earlier you file the better your chances are for an award," said Victoria Goeke, associate vice president for financial aid at CSN. "We want every student who is eligible for financial aid to receive it. A lack of resources shouldn't hold anyone back from getting a college education."
The first workshop is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the CSN campus at 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue, building C in room 2658 from 3 to 5:45 p.m.
The second workshop is scheduled on Dec. 14 at the CSN Henderson campus at 700 College Drive, building A in room 113.
Students and parents should bring with them, if applicable:
- Social Security Card
- W-2 Forms from all jobs in 2017
- Tax Forms 1099-Misc/1099-SSA
- 2017 Federal Tax Returns
- Child Support Documents (paid or received)
- 2017 Food Stamp Award Letter
- Untaxed Pensions/Retirement Plans
- FAFSA IDs if they already have one
CSN said they plan on scheduling future workshops in the spring.
