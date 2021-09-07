LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada marked 50 years on Tuesday as officials opened a time capsule from 1971.
When the capsule was placed inside a wall at the college's North Las Vegas campus, Clark County's population topped a quarter million people, officials said.
The event celebrated "the college’s successes through the years, and its impact on the community and generations of students throughout Southern Nevada."
CSN opened as the Clark County Community College in downtown, then in 1971 moved to Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue. It was renamed to CSN in 2007.
More than 1 million people have graduated from CSN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.