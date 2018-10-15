LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada on Monday was given a $1 million grant for students in STEM fields.
The grant was presented by the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) and is the first of its kind.
According to a press release, the goal is to increase the number of "underrepresented and low-income students studying and completing degrees" in science, technology, engineering and math.
The grant marks the start of a four-year partnership between CSN and OSIT.
“Equity in STEM education is the first pillar of Nevada’s State Strategic Plan for STEM. Creating an environment where students from all backgrounds can succeed in STEM fields is not just the right thing for students, it is also necessary for Nevada to reach its college attainment goals and to provide Nevada’s STEM employers with a workforce that meets their needs,” said Brian Mitchell, Director of OSIT, in the press release. “I’m excited to work with CSN on this important project.”
CSN president Dr. Federico Zaragoza said the grant will help bridge the gaps of food insecurity, transportation issues and textbook costs.
