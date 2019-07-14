HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Excitement on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip continues to grow after SLS announced it would change its name back to Sahara Las Vegas.
In 2011, when the historic hotel was renamed, everything was sold. Many Las Vegans bought some unique pieces.
Mary Lane Slack bought four camel lamps and a Tiffany lamp from the shuttering property.
“The main thing I actually went in for was the lamps,” she said. “That's what I wanted. I went through and picked what I wanted. Some had broken tops, some were chipped.”
Slack said she still has them today, proudly displayed around her house.
“They’re just very unique,” she said. “They have kind of that antique look to them.”
Slack said she remembers going to that massive sale at the Sahara.
“There were poker tables, furniture, stools for the poker tables, lots of pictures,” she said. “It was a madhouse. Everybody was running everywhere, grabbing what they could. I had a lot of other things I wanted to get and I couldn’t.”
But she said she braved the long lines because the Sahara holds some special memories for her.
“I think it brings a lot of the nostalgia of Las Vegas,” Slack said.
Her family moved to the valley in the late 1940s, following their friend Benny Binion from Texas. Slack’s dad opened two race books downtown.
“My mother opened a children's shop called the Small Fry Children’s Shop right across the Sahara,” she said.
Slack said she remembers watching the stars come in to shop.
“I know Jerry Lewis came over, his wife, Frank Sinatra, people like that, some of those Rat Pack guys came in,” she said. “It was fun to see them come in. I would watch with big eyes.”
Then at the end of the day, Slack said she and her family would go across the street to catch dinner or a show at the Sahara.
“It was very glamorous,” she said. “Back in those days, people would get dressed up to come in the evening. Women would wear these elegant gowns - very glamorous, very glitzy.”
It’s that glitz and glam that Slack hopes will return along with the name.
“I’d like to see the original sign go back up,” she added. Just don’t bet on her giving back those camel lamps.
The property was originally the site of Club Bingo, opened in 1947. The Sahara Hotel replaced it in 1952. It was the sixth resort built on the Strip.
