LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tenants who escaped a deadly apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas last month complained there were no working fire alarms, no heat and even no lights in the hallways.
"I don't think there is anything more disturbing than to pull up on a three story building and seeing multiple people hanging out a window," said LasVegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Families climbed and jumped for their lives as flames and thick black smoke swallowed the first floor of the building.
Six people died in the blaze, more than a dozen were injured and dozens more were displaced.
There were no active code violations when the fire started but the day after the fire, according to investigators who went floor by floor. They found missing smoke alarms and extinguishers, an exit door that was bolted shut from the outside and a defective fire alarm system.
Investigators cited the property for 16 fire code violations.
Records showed the building had a long history of code violations. Between 2016 and 2019, the Department of Planning and Code Enforcement investigated the Alpine Motel Apartments at least a dozen times.
Twice in 2016, tenants complained there were no smoke alarms, detectors or fire extinguishers.
In 2017, Metro Police requested the entire property be inspected. Code Enforcement Officers said emergency lights in a stairwell weren't working and the water heater was broken.
Records show the owner eventually fixed any violations.
Investigators said the fire started on the first floor near or on a stove. Tenants said they used the stove as heat because the heaters didn't work.
Metro Detectives were working to figure out if anyone will face criminal charges.
