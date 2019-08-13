(CNN) -- Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month people will be ready to abandon pumpkin-spice lattes and jump into some winter flavors.
The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon Sept. 30.
Cola aficionados in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs up.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit there last year, Coke decided to bring it stateside.
There's no word yet on whether the U.S. get the zero-sugar version, a full-sugar version or both.
The product will only be for a limited time. If it is a success, it may return in the future.
Coke also plans to launch a Winter Spiced Cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.
(1) comment
What about a Captain Morgan Coke a Cola? Cinnamon flavor YUK!
