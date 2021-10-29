LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to curb deadly driving, members of the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities collectively pledged $15,000 in free Lyft ride credits to encourage Nevadans to drive sober throughout Halloween weekend, Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.
Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, $10 off one Lyft ride to the first 1,500 new and existing users will be issued. The exclusive offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code RIDESCARYSMART, while supplies last.
“With statewide fatalities up 26% from this time last year, it is imperative that drivers plan ahead when choosing to consume,” said Andrew Bennett, Zero Fatalities Program Manager. "The message is clear and it is within each of our power to decide to get home safely this holiday weekend.”
