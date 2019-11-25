LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football Coach Tony Sanchez will "part ways" with UNLV Athletics at the end of the season, the Rebels announced in a release.
"It's been a heck of a journey here at UNLV," Sanchez said in a news conference.
Sanchez found out the news of his termination this past Friday, but held it in so the players could focus on the San Jose State game.
"I’m grateful for my time here and proud of the strides we made as a football program, on and off the field,” Sanchez said in a release. "I’m proud of our student-athletes and our staff and how we have positioned the program for future success. I look forward to finishing the season strong with these young men. I would also like to thank our community, our alumni and our donors for their generous support in making the Fertitta Football Complex a reality."
According to university officials, a search for a new coach will begin immediately.
"We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program," Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. "He made us better. Because of his work and his vision, we have the best facilities in the Mountain West and rival some of the best in the country. What he has done for the football community in Las Vegas during his five years at UNLV and his six years at Bishop Gorman High School has been remarkable. Further, our football team has made great progress academically under Tony’s leadership. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."
Sanchez will comment on the move Monday afternoon at Fertitta Football Complex.
"From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it," Sanchez said. "I'm excited for the next chapter."
"Obviously, it's disappointing that I don't get the chance to continue on," Sanchez said Monday. "I appreciate the opportunity to go and finish this thing out."
(2) comments
Probably best to just shut it all down loosers !
The talent at Bishop Gorman is great, but it should never be construed as *great* what they do on the field in winning. Private schools that recruit and have no geographical constraints should exclusively play other private schools. Public schools should exclusively play public schools.
