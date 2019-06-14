LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Employees at Bonito Michoacan are remembering the life of Jaqueline Lopez Abarca, who died in a crash with a semi-truck on Blue Diamond Road and Torrey Pines on May 31.
The impact of the crash was so strong it ripped off the roof of the Honda Civic Abarca was traveling in. Her husband Selvin Lopez Abarca and two year old daughter Chloe were also in the car. Nevada Highway Patrol said the car went underneath the trailer of a semi-truck and came out on the other end.
"It was really, really sad. It was unbelievable," said Bonito Michoacan manager Gerardo Lopez.
Initially Jaqueline, Selvin and their daughter survived the crash. A week later, Jaqueline, who is better known as Jackie, died from her injuries.
"The whole crew, more than 100 people know him and know her, and everybody was in shock," said Lopez.
Lopez hired both Selvin and Jackie. Selvin started out as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a chef.
"I saw him working really, really hard," Lopez said. "Hard worker and never complained."
Lopez described Jackie in the same way: hard working, smart and dependable.
"It think that's why they started having feelings for each other. They had a lot of things in common," said Lopez.
Selvin's co-workers are pulling for him to make it through his injuries, but fear he will never be the same.
"It's really hard to recognize him because his body, his face, everything. But he will be okay," Lopez said. "He will be back physically. Maybe. I hope so, in good condition."
The family set up a GoFundMe account to offset medical costs.
