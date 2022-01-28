LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Road closures are planned in the city of Las Vegas and the east Valley as Nevada Department of Transportation crews finish projects along US 95.
At midnight on Monday morning, Desert Inn Road will close under the freeway until Saturday, Feb. 5. Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the 95 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.
Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, Eastern avenue will close under the 95 as crews continue to work on the freeway bridge. The onramps and offramps on Eastern will stay open.
Both Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road will be reduced to two lanes under the freeway when they reopen. That will remain the case until work on the freeway's bridges are completed in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.