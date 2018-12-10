LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced closures on Interstate-15 during the weekend of Dec. 14 - 17.
The closures would effect the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to the Charleston Boulevard exit, NDOT said. Closures were scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 and end at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The areas on I-15 scheduled to close include:
- U.S. Highway 95 northbound to I-15 northbound
- D Street on-ramp to I-15 southbound
- U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard
- I-15 northbound off-ramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard
All I-15 southbound traffic will be diverted to U.S. 95 northbound onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, re-entering the I-15 from the new Pinto Lane on-ramp, according to NDOT.
"The temporary closure is needed for finishing work on the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) flyover structure as part of Project Neon," NDOT said.
Project Neon is about 90 percent complete and is scheduled to finish in the summer of 2019.
