LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Closed signs have been placed around launch ramps at Lake Mead.
Limited ramp availability is leading to long lines for boaters coming in and out of the lake.
"Got here what we thought was early, but have been waiting here for about two hours now," Joe Snelgrove from California said.
On the south side of Lake Mead, only Hemenway Harbor is open. The next closest ramp is Boulder Harbor, which is closed for the foreseeable future because of the low water levels. Callville Harbor is also closed until at least July 2 because of maintenance.
Launch areas are under frequent maintenance due to the changing topography, Lake Mead Recreation officials said.
"We've come to the end of launch ramps so we have to be on pipe matt and because of pipe matt you have to adjust constantly, because boaters don’t always launch correctly,” Lake Mead National Recreation Area Officer Chelsea Kennedy said. “We have to constantly do maintenance on this."
There is no end in sight the rest of summer.
"That's our reality right now you have to prepare for long waits and minimal accessibility," Kennedy said.
Rangers recommend renting a boat slip at the marina to avoid lines or arrive as early as possible. Some boaters are even considering driving more than an hour to the next closest launch area.
"I might take the drive to Temple Bar to see if it’s a little bit quicker…hour and a half today but I'm sure tomorrow will be a lot longer," Jason Becker said.
Kennedy said lately there have been lines of three to four hours and expects that could increase ahead of the Fourth Of July holiday weekend.
