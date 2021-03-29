LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive allowing full- and close- contact sports to resume.
Before the directive, sports including ice hockey, basketball and water polo were not permitted to hold practices and competitions. Those sports now will be permitted to resume play, so long as state requirements are met.
The state requires the sports organizations to submit a preparedness and safety plan prior to beginning games, matches or league play.
In addition, full-contact sports organizations, clubs, associations, leagues must also implement a COVID-19 testing and mitigation plan prior to resuming competitions, games, matches, or league play. The state encourages organizers of full-contact sports to work with their local health authority on developing a testing and mitigation plan.
Individuals participating in full-contact sports that are not organized through a recreational league, club, or other association (ex: pick-up basketball games) are not required to submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan and are not required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to participating.
A copy of Nevada guidance for adult and youth sports, dated March 30, is available below:
Adult, Youth Sports Guidance_March 30 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
