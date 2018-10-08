LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will visit Las Vegas at the Park Theater on Nov. 18.
According to a statement from Park Theater, the Clintons are conducting a speaking tour across 13 cities in America, which focuses on the couple sharing stories and moments that helped to shape their careers.
Attendees will be able to have one-on-one conversations with the Clintons during the event, the Park Theater said.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 12 with prices starting at $79. A meet-and-greet add-on option will also be available.
To learn more about the event, visit AnEveningwithTheClintons.com.
Don't tell the truth. You might offend FOX5
All the hypocritical liberals who complain about rape and abuse will buy tickets and turn a blind eye to Billy the molester.
