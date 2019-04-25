LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would be making a tour stop in Las Vegas on May 5.
The Clintons were scheduled to make their stop at the Park Theater as part of their "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton" tour.
The Clintons' visit is part of a "series of conversations across 13 cities in North America," MGM said. Both Clintons will be on-stage as they share stories and "inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future."
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Prices start at $72. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.