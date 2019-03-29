LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shots were fired during a reported theft in the downtown area Friday morning.
Suse Antunez-Garcia, 26, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting. She's been charges with murder with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to the Sinclair gas station about 6:16 a.m., located at 905 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas police Lt. William Matchko said.
According to Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, a man and woman were seen on security footage exiting a car and entered the business. The man stole two cases of beer and the woman stole one case. As the duo tried to get into their vehicle, a male store clerk followed them out.
The store clerk grabbed the man by his shirt and the two briefly fought, Spencer said. Once the male suspect was able to breakaway, he tried to get into the vehicle. Police said Antunez-Garcia, also a store clerk, came out and fired two shots at the vehicle.
The suspect was hit in the leg and lower back, according to Spencer. He was taken to University Medical Center about 15 minutes later, where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect was described to be in his 40s.
Spencer added there was a male driver involved in the shooting, but police were not able to immediately locate the woman who got into the vehicle.
