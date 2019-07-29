LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The unexpected grasshopper invasion persists in the Las Vegas Valley as clean-up efforts were underway.
“They’re everywhere,” Marsha Souma, and employee on the Las Vegas Strip said. “I’ve been here 39 years and I’ve never seen this before. It’s unbelievable.”
Swarms of grasshoppers descended on to the valley and on the Strip nearly a week ago.
“This morning we woke up to grasshoppers hitting our window!” Ryan Hussey who is visiting from Maryland said.
The influx of insects comes after a wet winter and cool spring. The bugs are most attracted to ultraviolet light, making the Las Vegas Strip a prime location.
“They are everywhere,” German tourist Emanuel Bairu said. “My dad got a little scared when something jumped at him from behind.”
According to experts, the grasshoppers are not dangerous. They do not bite and do not carry disease.
