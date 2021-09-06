LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Boulder City restaurant held its annual car show this Labor Day. But this year, the event had added significance.
Chilly Jilly'z in Boulder City held its eighth annual classic car show with the proceeds going to the mother of one of the managers, who suffered a stroke in June.
Kristene Graham is a mother of six. She had a stroke on June 30. Graham is now in the early stages of her recovery and is facing months of physical and speech therapy.
"The coolest thing is just seeing all the people come out. And it's nice knowing that there's still good people out in the world that still care," said Katherine Wilson, Graham's daughter.
The family of Kristene Graham started a GoFundMe for her recovery as well. To donate, click here.
