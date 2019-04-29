LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was taken into custody Monday after threats were made to a Las Vegas Catholic school, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said a threat was made toward St. Viator Catholic School, though it was unclear how or when the threat was made.
Police said one person was in custody related to the incident and that they were not looking for additional suspects at this time.
Classes were cancelled at the school due to the threat, police said.
LVMPD said more information would be released at a later time and that the incident was an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.