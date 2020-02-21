LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of gusts who's personal data was compromised during a breach.
Attorney's for John Smallman and others filed a lawsuit against MGM Resorts on Friday.
A statement was released on behalf of the guests by the attorneys.
“With every data breach that is reported, one would think companies would learn to take the steps necessary to secure and protect the personal information of their customers. MGM Resorts, a global hospitality and entertainment company with destinations around the world, we allege in our complaint, failed to safeguard over 10.6 million customers’ personal information, troublingly, appears to have worked to conceal the full measure of the security breach from the public. We will continue to hold companies accountable for the harm they cause in people’s lives until they start treating consumers’ data with the care it deserves.”
MGM resorts confirmed the breach on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
MGM doesn't believe that any finance, passwords, or credit card information was compromised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.