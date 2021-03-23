LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A federal class action lawsuit was filed on Monday against the Las Vegas-based company Real Water, which is currently under investigation by the FDA for links to liver illness.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three California women -- two who claimed they suffered from nausea and one who claimed she had blood in her urine.
A warning was issued against the water company last week after the Southern Nevada Health District linked it to liver illness in five hospitalized children.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers, restaurants and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell or serve the product.
The attorney for the women claims multiple counts of negligence and violations of both California and Nevada consumer laws.
"Contrary to the aforementioned representations and promises made in respect to the Product by Defendant, the Product was defective and caused undesired side effects to consumers, including, but not limited to, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, jaundice, liver failure, hospitalization, and loss of appetite," the complaint alleges.
The president of Real Water, Brent Jones, made a statement in a video posted Tuesday on the company's website.
"I want to personally apologize to all of our customers, and I assure you, the lessons learned from this will drive further improvement in the brand," Jones said. "I stand behind every product we sell, and safety will always be our top priority."
Jones said the company issued a voluntary recall nationwide, have posted an "independent third-party" water quality report on their website and are cooperating with the FDA in their investigation.
Plaintiffs in the class action are currently seeking a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.