LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic fatalities for the month of January were down this year compared to 2021 in all Nevada counties except Clark.
Overall, the state saw 24 fatal traffic collisions in January compared to 33 in the same month of 2021, or a 27% change, according to data from the Department of Public Safety.
Included in the overall numbers is six pedestrians and three people who were not wearing seat belts.
In Clark County, 18 people died in crashes last year, while 21 did this year, or a 17% increase.
Nine people were killed in a North Las Vegas crash on Jan. 29.
This year in January, Washoe County was the only other Nevada county to report crashes with fatalities, where three people died.
January 2021-2022 State Fatal Report (1) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
