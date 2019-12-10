LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Clark High School administrators have been "assigned to home," according to a Clark County School District spokesperson.
The following letter was sent to parents Tuesday night:
"Good evening Ed W. Clark High School families,
We are sending this message to inform you that School Associate Superintendent Sam Scavella will be supporting the students and staff at Clark High School for the remainder of the semester in the absence of Principal Antonio Rael and Assistant Principal Christina Bentheim.
New leadership will be selected for Clark High School at the beginning of next semester following the CCSD selection process.
Please know that we are unable to discuss individual employee matters, but want to make you aware of the leadership changes occurring at your child’s school.
Thank you."
This letter comes less than a week after parents complained to the Clark County School Board about now former Principal Antonio Rael’s work performance and a recent slew of new policy changes. In a letter posted to his social media Monday, Rael defended his policies, but acknowledged the changes might have been implemented too quickly.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Rael and Bentheim’s “assigned to home” status means they will no longer be working out of Clark High School, but will remain on CCSD’s payroll. Both the letter sent to Clark H.S. staff and the message sent to parents said “new leadership will be selected for Clark High School at the beginning of next semester."
