LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- He is a worldwide celebrity through the show "Pawn Stars" and an iconic member of the local community.
Mark Hall-Patton, 66, will be retiring next month as the administrator for the Clark County Museum.
He started his career in Clark County in December 1993, but he said he didn't think he would be here this long. He and his wife moved to the valley to get her PhD and decided to stay here.
He helped create the Aviation Museum at McCarran International Airport, and in 2007, took over all the county's museums.
"I've just loved what I've done here. You know with the media work, I ended up starting in 2009 with 'Pawn Stars,' that kind of exploded, as well. It's been lot of fun. I've been able to write, I've been able to lecture on local history, I've been able to work with all of the museums," he said. "This is really the culmination of my entire lifetime in museum work. I've been in the museum field for 43 years at this point."
His last day will be May 6, but don't expect to see less of him on "Pawn Stars," he said he plans to continue his work on the show. He will also be writing books and getting involved in other local projects, and will attend the museum's special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.