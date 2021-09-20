LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people continue to be vigilant about water waste as a 20-year drought continues in Nevada.
For the first time ever, this summer, the federal government declared a water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts.
After a recent story about a water leak at Boulder Highway and Major Avenue in Henderson, another FOX5 viewer reached out about water flowing down the street on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The person said the water has been flowing from Karen Avenue since last February.
Clark County officials say they are aware of the water and say it’s not a leak.
“The Strip area particularly, the groundwater is very close to the surface. And so, a lot of times that groundwater will come up. They pump it. They can’t put it into their systems, so they put it into the drainage system. It goes downhill down Karen,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.
The commissioner is referring to many resorts.
The water is sometimes called "nuisance water" because water that’s close to the surface can flood basements or lower levels of buildings, and that is why it’s pumped out.
The commissioner said the water is not wasted because it goes into the drainage system and back into Lake Mead, where we get most of our drinking water.
Las Vegas Valley Water District officials say we also get drinking water from aquifers, but the mix of storm and surface groundwater at Karen Avenue does not come those principal aquifers.
The county is installing a pipe system to move that water, as part of improvements to Karen Avenue.
The five-month water leak on Boulder Highway continues to leak and there is no time frame when repairs will be made. Officials say that water is also going into the drainage system and back into Lake Mead.
