Several speed cushions are being installed on a long stretch of Spencer Street to help slow speeding drivers.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County Commissioner wants the public’s input on a pilot project meant to slow down traffic.

Several speed cushions were placed in the area of Spencer Street and Twain Avenue in November 2020.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom is in favor of the devices because he believes the speed cushions are slowing down traffic on a straight stretch of road. He says the devices allow emergency vehicles to get through without damaging them.

SPEED CUSHIONS

Speed cushions were installed by Clark County on Spencer Street and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

The commissioner is asking people to sound off by calling the Clark County Commission Office’s general switchboard at 702-455-3500. The commissioner says ask to speak to him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.