LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County Commissioner wants the public’s input on a pilot project meant to slow down traffic.
Several speed cushions were placed in the area of Spencer Street and Twain Avenue in November 2020.
Commissioner Tick Segerblom is in favor of the devices because he believes the speed cushions are slowing down traffic on a straight stretch of road. He says the devices allow emergency vehicles to get through without damaging them.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
The commissioner is asking people to sound off by calling the Clark County Commission Office’s general switchboard at 702-455-3500. The commissioner says ask to speak to him.
