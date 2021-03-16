LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's a big need for more housing in the valley, especially affordable housing. Now Clark County is trying to make it easier for those developments to happen.
Clark County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to reduce permit fees for projects targeting lower income households to encourage new affordable housing developments to become a reality.
The fees will be reduced by 50 or 75%, depending on the income level the development would target.
In a statement, Commissioner Justin Jones said, “having an adequate supply of affordable housing is important for the economic health of our community. These changes will incentivize developers to build projects that will serve lower-income families.”
The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates there is a shortage of more than 80,000 affordable housing units in Southern Nevada.
