LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson helped open the newly-renovated covered area for Horseman's Park on Saturday.
The arena was updated with a new announcer's booth, show office, sound system, bleachers, lighting and more.
Horseman's Park hosts many rodeos, horse shows and events throughout the year.
Commissioner Gibson said this is a welcome addition for Southern Nevada's large equestrian community.
"One of the reasons this facility is so important to us is that the Southern Nevada equestrian community is very active and it's significant in size, and we are excited to be able to meet some of the needs maybe a little more of the needs than in the past with this facility," he said.
Horseman's Park is on the eastern edge of the valley, at Flamingo Road and Jimmy Durante Boulevard.
