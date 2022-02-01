LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Television will "The Legacy, The History: Celebrating Black History Month" throughout the month of February.
The 32-minute special focuses on local Black history and is narrated by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy. The shows features several local voices that speak about the advancement of racial/social justice in southern Nevada.
"The history of the African-American community is a rich and vibrant one," said Commissioner McCurdy. "I'm delighted that we can share with the public this insightful conversation with four guests who are either a part of our local history or, in the case of Claytee White, has developed an intimate knowledge of that history."
Taped at Historic Westside Legacy Park, the special will air and stream throughout February.
Remaining air times include:
- Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon
- Sunday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.
The special will also be available on Clark County's YouTube channel. For more information on Black History Month events happening locally, click here.
