LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Clark County says that a letter that the Trump Campaign and Nevada Republican Party sent to state officials contains "many misleading or inaccurate claims."
In response to the letter sent to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Tuesday, a county spokesperson cited confidentiality as the reason for not allowing observers to access the Clark County Election Department's call center. He also suggested that the campaign and Nevada GOP's request to install cameras for remote observation of polling places is illegal.
The letter makes specific claims about the call center room. First, it is worth noting that there are no ballots brought to this room. In the call center, Election Department staff are answering calls from voters who need to cure their ballot. (Curing is the process done when a voter does not sign their return envelope, or the signature does not match what we have on file.) This means that staff may be discussing personal information, such as birth date and the last four numbers of their social security number, with the voter on the phone. Legally, we must prevent the public from being able to collect that personal information.
The letter makes claims about the areas the observers are in. In every situation, we have tried to accommodate observers while protecting voters’ personal information and the confidentiality of their ballots. To protect voter’s privacy there are prohibited areas within the rooms being observed.
The letter refers to cameras in observations areas. First, their request is likely not permitted under NRS 293.274, which broadly prohibits the public from taking photographs or videos in areas where ballots are counted (the media is specifically exempt from this law). Also, it would simply be inappropriate to allow one party to have exclusive control of a camera and any recordings.
The letter makes claims about the processing of mail ballots, specifically how we separate the ballots from the return envelopes. In this process, there are two-person, bi-partisan counting boards that remove ballots from return envelopes in batches (typically 75 at a time). When initially removed, the ballots are within the privacy sleeve provided. Once they have a stack of return envelopes and a stack of ballots inside privacy sleeves, the return envelopes are moved to be kept in a secure location. Then the board separates the ballots from the privacy sleeves and reviews the ballots for damage. This means that when the ballot is being reviewed, there is no voter-identifying information connected to that ballot. If the ballot is damaged and has to go to the duplication board, it is placed in a separate folder for that purpose. At no time is the envelope with the voter’s name sought or used in this step of the process.
-- Clark County spokesperson
The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party say they will seek legal relief if the Secretary of State does not order Clark County to change its rules for poll observers.
In the letter they sent to the Secretary of State, the campaign and party outlined three demands that they expect the Cegavske to pass on to the Clark County Election Department: allowing observation of the entire ballot counting process, modifying the distance from which observers may stand and third, accommodating a prior request from the campaign and party to install cameras at polling sites to allow remote poll observation.
"Demand is hereby made that your office immediately step in and inform Clark County that a number of its current observation protocols (which were never submitted to your office for approval) are unacceptable and that the Clark County must accommodate meaningful observation to assure transparency in the election process," the letter says.
Clark County on Wednesday said that it sent a plan for accommodation of poll observers to the Secretary of State on the same day the campaign and party's letter was sent.
In response to the claims made in the letter, a county spokesperson said that the election department has "gone above and beyond to provide access to observers," including adding observation areas.
"While ensuring observers can be at the polling places and other locations as required by law, we have also created additional observation areas so the observers may see even more of our process. We have met with representatives from both parties to discuss the issue and made some of the changes they have requested, and we will continue to work with them," said a Clark County spokesperson.
The Secretary of State's office did not return a request for comment.
A copy of the letter is available here:
Multiple Democrat politicians and donors are looking at lengthy prison sentences if Trump is re-elected, so you'd better believe there will be massive fraud and gamesmanship in and around the polls. Many have staved off prosecution for the first 4 years, but a failed impeachment and exposure of the Trump dossier and resultant witch hunt will see real consequences if Republicans retain power for another 4 years. For Dems the stakes couldn't be any higher.
