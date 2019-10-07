After installing nearly 4,500 bollards along Las Vegas Boulevard, Clark County officials have announced that some of the bollards will be cut shorter.
According to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin, following the latest round of installations, officials received complaints from drivers that some of the bollards leaving a few driveways between Tropicana Avenue and the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign are a visible obstruction.
As a result, Clark County evaluated the situation and decided to reduce the height of 283 bollards.
The bollards, which are typically around 54 inches tall, will be cut down to 36 inches tall.
The work to reduce the height of the bollards should be completed within the next 4-6 weeks, Kulin said.
Officials have previously said the steel posts are capable of withstanding impact from a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 55 miles per hour.
It goes beyond sight - there are some corners where the handicapped in wheelchairs will not be able to navigate onto the sidewalk after crossing the street because the bollards are so close and the back of sidewalk curb is right there---
