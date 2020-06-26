LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will reopen two water parks beginning June 29 with restricted capacity and swim reservations.
Both Desert Breeze and Hollywood recreation centers will resume open swim Monday at noon. Visitor capacity will be 50 people per pool during each session. Each location will practice social distancing measures and require face coverings when not swimming.
"As we welcome our residents back to our pools and aquatic facilities on a limited basis, we ask for the public’s cooperation in adhering to the guidelines all of us are being asked to follow to help limit the spread of the virus," Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "Our goal is to be safe so we can open up as much as possible. We encourage everyone to work together for the safety of our community."
HOURS
Desert Breeze Water Park
8275 Spring Mountain Road
Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p. m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Hollywood Water Park
1550 S. Hollywood Boulevard
Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
RESERVE YOUR SPOT
Some walk-ins may be available as dictated by capacity regulations. Operators will clean daily between sessions.
GUIDELINES
- Rinse-off showers will be available, arrive dressed in swimming attire
- Do not arrive more than five minutes prior to your reservation time and be prepared to leave promptly when your reservation time is over.
- Lounge chairs will not be available, please feel free to bring your own seating.
- Face coverings are required in all public areas except when in the water.
- Households should remain 6 feet apart on both the pool deck and in the water.
- Manufactured swimwear must be worn by all persons entering the water.
- Lockers will not be available and all personal belongs must be placed on the pool deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.